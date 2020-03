March 30 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp:

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS OF SUGAR ZONE MINE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* HARTE GOLD - ASSURED WORKFORCE THAT ALL JOBS WILL BE SECURED AT SUCH TIME NORMAL OPERATIONS RESUME

* PRODUCTION IN Q1 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS QUARTERS

* COMPANY CANNOT PROVIDE ASSURANCE GUIDANCE TARGETS WILL BE ACHIEVED AT THIS TIME