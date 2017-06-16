FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
June 16, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice

* Harte Hanks-‍confirmed it got notice from sidus investment partners of its intention to nominate 2 candidates to stand for election to company's board

* Harte Hanks -board will review nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for two director positions up for election at 2017 annual meeting

* Harte Hanks Inc says ‍no stockholder action required at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

