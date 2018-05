May 9 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 14.4 PERCENT TO $81.2 MILLION

* IN MARCH CO SOLD ITS 3Q DIGITAL SUBSIDIARY ELIMINATING A $35 MILLION EARN-OUT LIABILITY

* ALSO REDUCED EXECUTIVE AND BOARD COMPENSATION AND CONTINUED TO REDUCE ITS COSTS