BRIEF-Harte Hanks Sells Its 3Q Digital Business

March 2 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - HARTE HANKS SELLS ITS 3Q DIGITAL BUSINESS

* HARTE HANKS INC - CONSIDERATION FOR SALE INCLUDED A $5 MILLION CASH PAYMENT TO HARTE HANKS

* HARTE HANKS - CONSIDERATION FOR SALE INCLUDED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $5 MILLION IN CASH PAYABLE TO HARTE HANKS IF 3Q DIGITAL BUSINESS IS SOLD AGAIN

* HARTE HANKS - ‍ALSO EXPECTS THAT IT WILL BE DUE YET-TO-BE-QUANTIFIED TAX REFUND RELATED TO SALE AFTER FILING 2018 U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX RETURN​