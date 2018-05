BRIEF-Harte Hanks To Appoint Four New Independent Directors To The Board

May 17 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HARTE HANKS TO APPOINT FOUR NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD

* HARTE HANKS INC - WILL SEEK BOARD DECLASSIFICATION

* HARTE HANKS INC - CO, SOME STOCKHOLDERS WHO COLLECTIVELY OWN ABOUT 11.8% OF CO’S OUTSTANDING SHARES, HAVE ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT

* HARTE HANKS - IN CONNECTION WITH APPOINTMENTS, HARTE HANKS HAVE ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS

* HARTE HANKS INC - UNDER TERMS OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT, CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS HAS AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL AND VOTING COMMITMENTS