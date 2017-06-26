FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hartford Financial enters agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer pension plan liabilities​
June 26, 2017 / 11:24 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Hartford Financial enters agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer pension plan liabilities​

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* Hartford Financial-agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer $1.6 billion in U.S. Qualified pension plan liabilities​

* Hartford Financial - agreement to transfer responsibility for pension benefits for about 38 percent of Hartford's U.S. Pension plan participants to Prudential

* Hartford Financial - ‍as a result of transaction, expects to recognize reduction to stockholder's equity of about $140 million, or $0.37 per share

* Hartford - as a result of transaction, co expects to recognize, in Q2 2017, a pension settlement charge to net income of about $485 million, after-tax

* Hartford Financial - to maintain plan's pre-transaction-funded status, hartford intends to make a contribution of about $300 million by year-end 2017

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - there will be no change to pension benefits for any plan participants as a result of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

