BRIEF-Hartford Financial says Co Entered Into Amendment To $1 Bln 5-Yr Credit Agreement

March 30 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP - ‍ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 - SEC FILING​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC - ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BILLION​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MILLION​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION