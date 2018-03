BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Commences Proposed Underwritten Offering Of Its Senior Notes

March 13 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC SAYS COMMENCED A PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR NOTES - SEC FILING

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - TO USE PORTION OF OFFERING’S NET PROCEEDS FOR FULL REPAYMENT AT MATURITY OF $320 MILLION AMOUNT OF 6.300% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BILLION TO $750 MILLION