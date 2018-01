BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Group Sees $850 Mln Charge On Net Deferred Tax Assets​ Due To Lower U.S. Corporate Tax Rates

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* THE HARTFORD ESTIMATES IMPACTS OF U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW AND CATASTROPHE LOSSES ON FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP - SEES $850 MILLION CHARGE DUE TO IMPACT OF LOWER U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATES STARTING 2018 ON CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP - ‍CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN Q4 2017 ESTIMATED AT ABOUT $180 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, LARGELY DUE TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - CHARGE WILL NOT AFFECT Q4 CORE EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: