BRIEF-Hartford Reports Q1 Core Earnings Per Share $1.27

April 26 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* THE HARTFORD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AFTER TAX, OF $428 MILLION ($1.18 PER DILUTED SHARE) AND CORE EARNINGS OF $461 MILLION ($1.27 PER DILUTED SHARE)

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.18 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* AT QUARTER END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017

* QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 93.1 IMPROVED 4.3 POINTS FROM Q1 2017

* QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MILLION VERSUS $3,438 MILLION