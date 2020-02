BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Posts Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.08

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc:

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $31 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $31.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2020

* EXPECT LOW SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2020

* PLAN TO CONTINUE TO PAY DOWN DEBT TO BELOW 3 TIMES LEVERAGE BY END OF FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO INCUR COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, OTHERS TOTALING $4 MILLION TO $5 MILLION

* EXPECT MAJORITY OF RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES COMPLETED IN H1 2020

* PLAN TO EXPLORE REFINANCING EXISTING DEBT TO A LOWER INTEREST RATE