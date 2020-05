Harvard Bioscience Inc:

* HARVARD BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q1 REVENUE $23.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $27.9 MILLION

* SEES Q2 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 20 TO 30 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.03 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 26