BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience Q2 loss per share $0.01

July 27 (Reuters) - Harvard Bioscience Inc
* Harvard Bioscience reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 revenue $25.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.15
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Sees FY 2017 gaap loss per share about $0.02
* Harvard bioscience inc says company expects to report 1% to 2% organic revenue growth in third and fourth quarters of 2017
* Harvard Bioscience -now expects 2017 revenues to be flat compared to 2016 revenues on a constant currency basis and excluding AHN disposition
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $98.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: