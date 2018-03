March 15 (Reuters) - Harvest Capital Credit Corp:

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORPORATION DELAYS FORM 10-K FILING AND POSTPONES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT - ‍NOW PLANS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER & YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ON MARCH 30