May 10 (Reuters) - Harvest Capital Credit Corp:

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP - QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.19

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT SAYS “HAD A DISAPPOINTING Q1 OF 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: