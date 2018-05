BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Says Entered New Administration Agreement With HCAP Advisors

May 3 (Reuters) - Harvest Capital Credit Corp:

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP - ON APRIL 29, ENTERED NEW ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH HCAP ADVISORS - SEC FILING

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP - ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS

* HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP - INITIAL TERM OF ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT IS FROM APRIL 29, 2018, TO APRIL 29, 2020 Source : bit.ly/2riZpOB Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)