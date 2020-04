April 30 (Reuters) - HARVEST SA:

* DEVELOPMENT OF ONGOING PROJECTS CONTINUES NORMALLY, SOME WITH SOME DELAY DUE TO A REASSIGNMENT OF CLIENT TEAMS TO CRISIS MANAGEMENT

* COVID-19: EXPECTS NEW ORDER INTAKE BY END-YEAR TO BE LOWER THAN EXPECTED Source text: bit.ly/2xn5tvF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)