March 19 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* HARVEST ONE -HAS APPOINTED ANDY BAYFIELD, CURRENTLY CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, TO POSITION OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* HARVEST ONE - APPOINTED FRANK HOLLER, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, TO POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* HARVEST ONE - ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GRANT FROESE FROM POSITION OF CEO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY