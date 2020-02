BRIEF-Harvest One Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO OVERSEE STRATEGIC REVIEW

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS- NOT ESTABLISHED DEFINITIVE TIMELINE TO COMPLETE STRATEGIC REVIEW, NO DECISIONS RELATED TO STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE HAVE BEEN REACHED

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS, CO’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, ADVANCED BRIDGE LOAN OF $2.0 MILLION TO CO ON JAN 13

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED INDICATED SUPPORT FOR STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - MMJ GROUP NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PETER WALL BELIEVES CO "IS SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUED"