June 9 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH MMJ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED DATED JUNE 8, 2020

* HARVEST ONE - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT MMJ HAS AGREED TO DEFER REPAYMENT OF ITS SECURED LOAN TO HARVEST ONE IN AMOUNT OF $2.0 MILLION UNTIL JULY 17, 2020