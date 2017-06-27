FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Harvest One Cannabis submits ACMPR sales amendment application execution of wholesale off-take agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Harvest One Cannabis submits ACMPR sales amendment application execution of wholesale off-take agreement

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - unit is now permitted to store up to $6.25 million worth of cannabis at any given time in its level 8 vault

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - received renewal of its license; license is valid until June 26, 2020

* Harvest One Cannabis-its unit United Greeneries Ltd received a renewal of its access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations cultivation license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.