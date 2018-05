BRIEF-Harvest One Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Dream Water

May 3 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DREAM WATER

* SAYS DEAL FOR US$12.5 MILLION IN CASH AND C$18.5 MILLION IN SHARES AT A DEEMED PRICE OF C$1.00 PER SHARE

* SAYS DEAL REPRESENTS TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY C$34.5 MILLION

* SAYS AFTER DEAL CLOSING, CO WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD SUBSTANTIAL CASH POSITION OF ABOUT C$62 MILLION AND ZERO DEBT

* SAYS ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF DREAM WATER PRODUCTS CANADA & SARPES BEVERAGES

* SAYS AS PART OF DEAL, COMBINATION OF DREAM WATER CANADA, DREAM WATER USA WILL BECOME DREAM WATER GLOBAL

* SAYS DREAM WATER GLOBAL TO OWN WORLDWIDE RIGHTS AND ALL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO AND FOR DREAM WATER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: