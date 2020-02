Feb 28 (Reuters) - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd:

* HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LTD- HY EBITDIA $443.43M, UP 15.7%

* HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LTD - HY REVENUE RECEIVED FROM FRANCHISEES $497.84M, DOWN 4.2%

* HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LTD - POTENTIALLY LONG-LASTING THREAT OF EXPOSURE TO CORONAVIRUS IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER DAMPEN SALES FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LTD- RECOMMEND A FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.0 CENTS PER SHARE