April 23 (Reuters) - Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC :

* HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP - ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF PLAN65 LTD (“P65”), A RETIREMENT SOLUTIONS SPECIALIST BASED IN ASCOT, BERKSHIRE

* HARWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC - PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION IS £1.56 MILLION