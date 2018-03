March 19 (Reuters) - Harwood Wealth Management Group Plc :

* ‍ACQUISITION OF AE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION IS £4.6 MILLION PLUS £1.54M IN RESPECT OF NET CASH BALANCES​

* ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF £2.4 MILLION PLUS CASH BALANCES PAID, SATISFIED THROUGH COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES​

* ‍FURTHER DEFERRED CONSIDERATION OF UP TO £2.2 MILLION WILL BE PAYABLE IN TWO TRANCHES OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS​