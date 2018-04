April 17 (Reuters) - Harwood Wealth Management Group PLC :

* SAYS ALAN DURRANT, CURRENTLY JOINT CEO, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF SOLE CEO OF GROUP

* SAYS NICK BRAVERY, CURRENTLY GROUP CFO, HAS INFORMED GROUP OF DESIRE TO STEP DOWN AS CFO FROM 31 OCTOBER

* SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO APPOINT A REPLACEMENT GROUP CFO PRIOR TO BRAVERY'S TRANSITION