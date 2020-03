BRIEF-Harworth FY Total Return Of 7.8%, In Line With Expectations

March 17 (Reuters) - Harworth Group PLC:

* FY TOTAL RETURN (EPRA NNNAV GROWTH PLUS DIVIDENDS PER SHARE) OF 7.8% (2018: 13.3%), IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* FY EPRA NNNAV PER SHARE GROWTH OF 7.2% (2018: 12.6%)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF £24.3M (2018: £33.0M), PROFIT EXCLUDING VALUE GAINS OF £3.5M (2018: £9.8M)

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 10.0% TO 1.0P (2018: 0.9P)

* 2020 HAS BEGUN WELL, WITH 39% OF THIS YEAR’S BUDGETED SALES ALREADY AGREED

CORONAVIRUS HAS NOT HAD IMPACT ON BUSINESS THUS FAR, REMAIN DILIGENT IN MONITORING ITS POTENTIAL EFFECT ON ALL PARTS OF BUSINESS