May 17 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION & QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

* HASBRO ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION & QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63PER SHARE

* AT END OF Q1, $139.2 MILLION REMAINED AVAILABLE IN CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: