April 25 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO, INC. AND CARTAMUNDI PARTNER TO PRODUCE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) FOR FRONT LINE MEDICAL WORKERS

* PLANS TO PRODUCE 50,000 FACE SHIELDS A WEEK FOR FRONT-LINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: