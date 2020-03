March 23 (Reuters) -

* HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SAYS SUPPLY CHAINS ARE BACK UP AND RUNNING IN CHINA - CNBC INTERVIEW

* HASBRO CEO ON SALES SAYS Q1 HAS BEEN QUITE GOOD, BUT MAY MISS SHIPMENTS AS PRODUCTION IS CATCHING UP, BELIEVE BY APRIL SHIPMENT WILL BE FULLY CAUGHT UP - CNBC

* HASBRO CEO SAYS WE WON’T HAVE ANY LAYOFFS, WE ARE IN GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION- CNBC Source text : Further company coverage: