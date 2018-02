Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO NAMED GLOBAL MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR SABAN’S POWER RANGERS

* HASBRO INC - WILL HOLD WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR SABAN‘S POWER RANGERS, EXCLUDING JAPAN AND CERTAIN OTHER ASIAN MARKETS, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, 2019

* HASBRO - ‍ FIRST SET OF PRODUCTS FROM COLLABORATION WITH SABAN BRANDS TO BE AVAILABLE IN SPRING 2019​

* HASBRO INC - ‍ ARRANGEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH OPPORTUNITY TO INITIATE PURCHASE OF POWER RANGERS PROPERTY​