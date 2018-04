BRIEF-Hasbro Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.90

April 23 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $716.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $814 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET OUR GOAL OF GENERATING $600 TO $700 MILLION IN OPERATING CASH FLOW THIS YEAR

* QTRLY NET REVENUE FROM U.S. AND CANADA $364.3 MILLION VERSUS $451.6 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NET REVENUE $287.9 MILLION VERSUS $345.3 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY FRANCHISE BRANDS NET REVENUE $361.7 MILLION VERSUS $449.2 MILLION

* QTRLY HASBRO GAMING NET REVENUE $105.2 MILLION VERSUS $135.8 MILLION

* QTRLY PARTNER BRANDS NET REVENUE $200.6 MILLION VERSUS $213 MILLION

* DURING Q1, COMPANY RECORDED LOWER REVENUES IN PART DUE TO LOSS OF REVENUES FROM TOYS”R”US IN U.S. AND EUROPE

* Q1 REVENUES DECREASED TO $716.3 MILLION DUE TO LIQUIDATION OF TOYS”R”US AND RETAIL INVENTORY OVERHANG, PRIMARILY IN EUROPE

* HASBRO - IN ASSOCIATION WITH RELATED LIQUIDATIONS OF TOYS”R”US, COMPANY RECORDED AFTER-TAX EXPENSES OF $61.4 MILLION IN QUARTER, PRIMARILY BAD DEBT

* HASBRO- U.S. AND CANADA SEGMENT’S Q1 PERFORMANCE REFLECTED TOYS”R”US LIQUIDATION IN LOWER REVS & $52.3 MILLION OF PRE-TAX EXPENSES, PRIMARILY BAD DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: