BRIEF-Hasbro Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.01

* HASBRO REPORTS REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH FOR THE FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* Q4 REVENUE $1.43 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.44 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.91 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68 PER SHARE

* QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 3% TO $1.43 BILLION, INCLUDING AN UNFAVORABLE $13.0 MILLION IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE;

* HASBRO ENDED 2019 WITH YEAR-END CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $4.58 BILLION

* QTRLY U.S. AND CANADA EXTERNAL NET REVENUES $682.4 MILLION VERSUS $661.1 MILLION

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL EXTERNAL NET REVENUES $615.1 MILLION VERSUS $618.5 MILLION

* QTRLY FRANCHISE BRANDS NET REVENUE $661.9 MILLION VERSUS $729.9 MILLION

* QTRLY PARTNER BRANDS NET REVENUE $408.5 MILLION VERSUS $272.9 MILLION

* HASBRO - FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CO’S ACTUAL RESULTS & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE RISKS ARISING FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* QTRLY HASBRO GAMING NET REVENUE $246.5 MILLION VERSUS $267.4 MILLION

* INCREMENTAL INTEREST EXPENSE AND ADDITIONAL SHARES ISSUED TO FINANCE EONE ACQUISITION IMPACTED Q4 2019 BY $0.09 PER DILUTED SHARE

* HASBRO-FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE DIFFERENCE IN RESULTS, FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INCLUDE RISKS LIKE CONCENTRATION OF MANY PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED IN CHINA