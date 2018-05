BRIEF-Hasbro To Acquire Saban Brands’ Power Rangers And Other Entertainment Assets

May 1 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO TO ACQUIRE SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS

* HASBRO INC - DEAL FOR OF CASH AND STOCK VALUED AT $522 MILLION

* HASBRO INC - TRANSACTION, INCLUDING INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE, IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HASBRO’S 2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

* HASBRO - WILL ISSUE $270 MILLION WORTH OF HASBRO COMMON STOCK FOR POWER RANGERS BRAND AND SEVERAL OTHER ENTERTAINMENT BRANDS

* HASBRO INC - AGREEMENT INCLUDES ALL RELATED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, CATEGORY RIGHTS AND CONTENT LIBRARIES OWNED BY SABAN PROPERTIES AND ITS AFFILIATES