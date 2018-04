April 25 (Reuters) - Hashchain Technology Inc:

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY ENTERS BINDING AGREEMENT INCREASING MINING OPERATIONS TO ESTIMATED 15 MEGAWATTS

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY - TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF A CO IN CONSIDERATION FOR ISSUANCE OF 55 MILLION HASHCHAIN SHARES AT A DEEMED PRICE OF $0.35 PER SHARE

* HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS ADDITIONAL 5,000 RIGS WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY END OF JUNE 2018