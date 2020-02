Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings:

* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS OF REMOVAL OF ITS APPOINTED DIRECTOR TO COMPANY BOARD, SUMIT RAJPAL

* RAJPAL WILL RESIGN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 24 FEBRUARY 2020

* GS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, PROPOSE TO NOMINATE A REPLACEMENT DIRECTOR