BRIEF-Hastings Group agrees to terminate agreement with major shareholder

May 13 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings PLC:

* SAYS HAS MUTUALLY AGREED WITH BROAD STREET PRINCIPAL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL LTD AND CERTAIN OTHER AFFILIATES OF GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

* SAYS AGREES TO WAIVE AND TERMINATE EACH OTHER’S RESPECTIVE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS UNDER A RELATIONSHIP AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO AT TIME OF COMPANY’S IPO IN OCTOBER 2015

* SAYS AS A RESULT OF THIS WAIVER AND TERMINATION, GS SHAREHOLDERS NO LONGER HAVE A RIGHT TO NOMINATE A DIRECTOR FOR APPOINTMENT TO COMPANY’S BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)