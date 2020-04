BRIEF-Hastings Group Holdings Qtrly Gross Written Premiums At 234.3 Mln Stg

April 15 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings PLC:

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS STABLE AT £234.3M FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - NET REVENUE DOWN SLIGHTLY AT £179.2M FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - INCREASES IN PRICES HAVE CONTINUED TO BE OFFSET BY A CHANGE IN RISK MIX OF BUSINESS

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - LIVE CUSTOMER POLICIES (‘LCP’) UP 4% YEAR ON YEAR TO 2.87 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - UNDERLYING REPAIR COST INFLATION CONTINUES

* HASTINGS - MOTOR INSURANCE ACCIDENT FREQUENCIES REDUCED DURING MARCH, WITH THIS TREND EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR DURATION OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - ACCIDENT SEVERITIES CONTINUE TO INCREASE AND GROUP IS MONITORING FURTHER INFLATIONARY RISKS

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - TRADING TRENDS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 CONTINUE TO BE MONITORED CLOSELY

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - CAPITAL POSITION, CASH GENERATION AND LIQUIDITY REMAINS STRONG

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - GROUP HAS NO BUSINESS LINES WITH DIRECT CLAIMS COST EXPOSURE RESULTING FROM COVID-19, FOR EXAMPLE TRAVEL OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION INSURANCE

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 234.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 235.5 MILLION STG