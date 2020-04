April 24 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* HASTINGS GROUP HLDGS - BOARD CHANGES AND WITHDRAWAL OF AGM RESOLUTION

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - RECEIVED NOTICE FROM GARY HOFFMAN, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR OF COMPANY OF HIS INTENDED RESIGNATION

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - TOM COLRAINE WILL BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR