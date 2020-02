BRIEF-Hastings Group Says FY Adjusted Operating Profit Of £109.7 Mln Vs £190.6 Mln in 2018

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings PLC:

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £109.7M (2018: £190.6M)

* 2020 TRADING HAS STARTED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* SAYS FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS STABLE AT £961.6MLN FOR YEAR (2018: £958.3MLN)

* SAYS FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2019 OF 5.5P PER SHARE

* SAYS GROWTH IN LIVE CUSTOMER POLICIES IN FY TO 2.85 MILLION, UP 5% FROM LAST YEAR

* SAYS CALENDAR YEAR LOSS RATIO BEFORE IMPACT OF OGDEN RATE CHANGE OF 81.6% (2018: 75.0%)

* 2020 TRADING STARTED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; GROUP TARGETING 75-79% LOSS RATIO ON WRITTEN BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: