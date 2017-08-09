FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct
August 9, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* Interim results for six months ended 30 june 2017

* Hy gross written premiums up 28 pct to £462.0m (30 june 2016: £360.6m) and net revenue up 22 pct to £345.2m (30 june 2016: £282.7m)

* Hy increase in adjusted operating profit to £86.5m (30 june 2016: £70.8m)

* Hy live customer policies up by 15 pct to 2.54 million (30 june 2016: 2.20 million)

* Calendar year loss ratio of 73.4 pct for period ended 30 june 2017, below target range of between 75 pct and 79 pct (30 june 2016: 74.0 pct)

* Interim dividend for 2017 of 4.1 pence per share (30 june 2016: 3.3 pence per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

