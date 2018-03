BRIEF-Hastings Records 13 Pct Rise In Live Customer Policies As At Dec. 2017

March 1 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* LIVE CUSTOMER POLICIES 2.64 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017, A 13% YEAR ON YEAR INCREASE

* GROWING SHARE OF UK PRIVATE CAR INSURANCE MARKET TO 7.3% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (6.5% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 21% TO £930.8M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 (2016: £769.0M)

* HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC - NET REVENUE OF 21% TO £715.6M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 (2016: £590.3M)

* HASTINGS- FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 1 UP 39% TO £184.1M (2016: £132.1M, OR UP 21% FROM £152.1M BEFORE IMPACT OF OGDEN RATE CHANGE)

* LOSS RATIO 2 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF 73.0%, BETTER THAN TARGET RANGE OF BETWEEN 75% AND 79% (2016: 77.7%)

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2017 OF 8.5P PER SHARE (2016: 6.6P PER SHARE)

* COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT CONTINUES TO BE INTENSE, WITH SLOWER PREMIUM INFLATION SINCE END OF Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: