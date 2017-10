Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* AA MEDIA SPECULATION

* ‍NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A COMBINATION OF HASTINGS WITH AA‘S INSURANCE DIVISION​

* HASTINGS GROUP - ‍CONFIRMS CO DID HAVE PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH AA REGARDING A POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS INSURANCE DIVISION, WHICH HAVE CEASED​