BRIEF-Hastings Says Live Customer Policies Increased To 2.67 Mln As At 31 March 2018, 10 Pct Increase

* LIVE CUSTOMER POLICIES INCREASED TO 2.67 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, A 10% YEAR ON YEAR INCREASE

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 16% TO £942.2M FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 18% TO £735.6M FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 5% TO £226.0M FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 12% TO £184.5M FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* SNOW AND ICY WEATHER CONDITIONS IN QUARTER RESULTED IN HIGHER CLAIMS COSTS THAN EXPECTED IN THE PRIOD

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON OUR TARGETS, INCLUDING ACHIEVING 3 MILLION CUSTOMERS DURING 2019

* GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO DELIVER PROFITABLE TRADING PERFORMANCE IN Q1