Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hatten Land Ltd:

* ‍CO BUYS 15 PERCENT STAKE IN RICO DEVELOPMENT​ FOR 8.3 MILLION RGT FROM EDWIN

* UNIT SKY WIN MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY TO BUY 25% STAKE OF RICO VENTURES​ FOR 20.6 MILLION RGT FROM EDWIN