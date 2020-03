March 26 (Reuters) - Hatten Land Ltd:

* HATTEN LAND LTD - OFFICES AND SALES GALLERIES IN MALAYSIA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED TILL 14 APRIL 2020

* HATTEN LAND LTD - ONGOING PROJECTS IN MALAYSIA WILL ALSO CEASE TO 14 APRIL 2020