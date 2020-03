BRIEF-Hatten Land Updates On 14-Day Movement Control Order Imposed By Government Of Malaysia

March 18 (Reuters) - Hatten Land Ltd:

* HATTEN LAND LTD UPDATES ON 14-DAY MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER IMPOSED BY GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

* OFFICES AND SALES GALLERIES IN MALAYSIA HAVE BEEN CLOSED DURING FROM 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* EXPECTS THAT FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED FOR Q3 ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 AND FULL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR GROUP’S ONGOING PROJECTS IN MALAYSIA CEASED DURING EFFECTIVE PERIOD

* EXTENT OF IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2020 CANNOT BE DETERMINED