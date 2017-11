Nov 16 (Reuters) - HAVAS SA

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 525‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 589 MILLION QUARTER AGO

* Q3 ORGANIC GROWTH ‍​0.1 PERCENT VERSUS LOSS OF 0.9 PERCENT QUARTER AGO

* REMAINS POSITIVE OVER THE MID-TERM