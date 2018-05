Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 SALES $199.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $199.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECT THAT GROSS PROFIT MARGINS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 54.5% COMPARED TO 54.3% IN 2017

* PLAN TO CLOSE TWO STORES IN TEXAS IN Q2

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: