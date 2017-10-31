FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Companies reports Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Haverty reports earnings for third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $207.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $207.6 million

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - co expect that gross profit margins for full year 2017 will be approximately 54.2 pct​

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - ‍total capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $28.0 million in 2017 and $18.0 million in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.